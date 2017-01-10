NC reports 3 flu deaths this season, bringing total to 7

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – State health officials say three flu-related deaths were reported in North Carolina during the last week of December, bringing the total for the season beginning in October to seven.

Officials with the state Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday the numbers don’t represent all flu-related deaths in the state since many are undiagnosed or unreported.

Acting state epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore says people who haven’t gotten vaccinated against the flu still should do so.

The number of flu-related deaths in North Carolina can vary greatly. In the 2011-2012 season, the number was nine; in the 2014-2015 season, it was 218.

Flu is especially dangerous for adults over age 65, children younger than 5, pregnant women and those with medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease.

