Pet Pals: Treeing Walker Hound

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — He ain’t nothing but a hound a dog, but he’s ready to come home with you!

This week’s pet pal is a 4-year-old tricolor Treeing Walker Hound. He’s already neutered and is up to date on all of his shots.

Stephen Watson from New Hanover County Animal Services does not recommend him as an outdoor dog because he’ll do as hounds do, seek out adventure.

If you would like to meet this hound or bring him home, head on over to New Hanover County Animal Services.