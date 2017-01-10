Protestors in KKK costumes removed from Sessions confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) – Two men wearing Ku Klux Klan costumes were removed from the confirmation hearing for Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, after they caused a disruption.

As security took them out of the room, they yelled, “you can’t arrest me, I am white!” and “white people own this government!”

Civil liberties advocates have cited Sessions’ voting record and his appearances before groups that espouse harsh views on Muslims and immigrants. He was rejected for a federal judgeship by the Senate Judiciary Committee 30 years ago amid accusations of racial insensitivity.

In a prepared opening statement, Sessions said he understands “the history of civil rights and the horrendous impact that relentless and systemic discrimination and the denial of voting rights has had on our African-American brothers and sisters.”

