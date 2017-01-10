Protestors in KKK costumes removed from Sessions confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) – Two men wearing Ku Klux Klan costumes were removed from the confirmation hearing for Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, after they caused a disruption.

As security took them out of the room, they yelled, “you can’t arrest me, I am white!” and “white people own this government!”

Civil liberties advocates have cited Sessions’ voting record and his appearances before groups that espouse harsh views on Muslims and immigrants. He was rejected for a federal judgeship by the Senate Judiciary Committee 30 years ago amid accusations of racial insensitivity.

In a prepared opening statement, Sessions said he understands “the history of civil rights and the horrendous impact that relentless and systemic discrimination and the denial of voting rights has had on our African-American brothers and sisters.”

  • These protesters appear to be mentally impaired to say the least! What else could be so wrong with them to cause them to act in such an insane manner?

    • Vog46

      Perhaps it was the nomination of a man who was previously REJECTED for a federal judgeship for being too racist?
      You seem to be unable to connect the dots here.
      White supremacists like David Duke support trump. Trump gives only a weak denunciation of white supremacy and now nominates a known racist to the AG’s position?
      Makes me wonder if insanity is not only pertaining to those protesters

      Vog
      Unaffiliated and darned proud of it

      • I connect the dots just fine! You left wing nut-jobs just can’t accept the fact that Trump won, he’s going to provide for the people that voted him in and has already done more than the “anointed one” has done in 8 years. You people throw hissie-fits like little spoiled brats that don’t get their way every time. Putting on a KKK costume, THEN trying to say they ARE the KKK to smear Trump when they aren’t? Stupidity and ignorance comes in many forms, but you guys are absolutely breaking new ground on a daily basis! No need to “wonder” any more than counting on that imaginary and useless “little wisher” you relied on so heavily!
        I told you a long time ago to get yourself ready! Things are about to change like you’ve never seen! It IS what it IS! The election is OVER, Hitlery is gone for good! DONE!

      • guest45

        just to many years on the dole of the american taxpayers, it has erased any hint of common sense that might have been there,
        go TRUMP go!

        doesn’t the sheer will of the American hardworking, taxpaying, god fearing citizens that stood with Uncle Donald make you proud we saved our country!

  • Hospice Chaplain

    You can’t fix stupid, but do you have to increase the intensity? Also, some will see this and just KNOW FOR A FACT that Sessions is a Klansman.

