ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) – Police say a southern Utah mother is under arrest after a seriously malnourished 12-year-old boy was found locked in a filthy bathroom.

The Spectrum newspaper in St. George reported Tuesday that the child’s father discovered him in the feces-strewn bathroom that had two latches on the door and a few empty cans of beans in the shower.

Court documents say the child weighed just 30 pounds and was hospitalized.

The 36-year-old Toquerville woman was arrested on suspicion of child abuse. The Associated Press is not naming her to avoid identifying the boy. Her lawyer did not immediately return a call for comment.

Police say the woman said the boy wanted to sleep in the bathroom and that she tried to feed him protein shakes.

1/10/2017 11:22:45 AM (GMT -5:00)