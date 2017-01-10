Three charged in Bladen home break-in and robbery

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three men will appear in court this morning facing breaking and entering charges in Bladen County.

According to a release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office two men approached one of the victims outside his home Friday night on 303 Sandpit Road in Elizabethtown. The victims say the men forced him inside at gunpoint, took $6o in cash and marijuana. The victim was hit multiple times with the handgun.

The victim called 911 and gave police a description of the suspects and their vehicle. Deputies found the vehicle near Tar Heel and made a felony stop. A K-9 was called to the scene and found marijuana, crack cocaine, and a gun.

Rohon Dernard Atkins, 27, and Willie Marcus McLaurin, 22, were arrested Friday night after the traffic stop. Both are charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, simple possession of marijuana, and felony possession of crack cocaine. They also face charges of first degree burglary, first and second degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Both are being held in the Bladen County Jail under a $150,000 secure bond.

After an investigation, deputies arrested Marcus Jemil Blake, 34, yesterday. Blake is charged with second degree kidnapping, first degree burglary, and assualt with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. His bond was set at $750,000 secured.

All three suspects have a first appearance hearing in District Court in Elizabethtown this morning.