Trump aide accused of plagiarism, book sales suspended

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

NEW YORK (AP) – The publisher of Monica Crowley’s “What the (Bleep) Just Happened?” is halting sales of the book, pending the “opportunity” for the aide to President-elect Donald Trump to revise her material.

Crowley is a syndicated talk show host and Trump’s pick to serve as director of communications at the White House’s National Security Council.

She is accused of plagiarizing numerous passages in the 2012 book.

On Tuesday, HarperCollins announced the book and its 2013 edition, “What the (Bleep) Just Happened . . . Again?” will “no longer be offered for purchase” until Crowley has “the opportunity to source and revise” the text.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/10/2017 12:55:46 PM (GMT -5:00)

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Count Barbra Streisand in Meryl Streep's corner when it comes to criticizing President-elect Donald Trump.
18 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Barbra Streisand backs Meryl Streep in criticism of Trump
Read More»
Reginald Spencer and his recovering dog "Trooper." (Photo: WLOS)
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Henderson Co. Deputy comes to dog’s rescue in midst of snowstorm
Read More»
Governor Roy Cooper
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Cooper adds staff from Hunt administration
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments