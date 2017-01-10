Whiteville native, UNCW grad named interim Highway Patrol commander

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Gov. Roy Cooper has named a Whiteville native and UNCW graduate the acting commander of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Maj, Charles “Vic” Ward will replace Col. William J. Grey, who retired from the patrol yesterday after more than 25 years of service.

A native of Whiteville, Ward graduated from UNCW with a degree in criminal justice. He is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Justice Administration from Methodist University, according to a news release from the governor’s office. He is also a graduate of the 249th Session of the FBI National Academy.

“I’m grateful for the men and women of the Highway Patrol and the work they do every day to keep our roads and communities safe,” Gov. Cooper said in a statement. “Thanks to Col. Grey for his many years of service to our state, and to Maj. Ward for stepping up to lead the Patrol.”

Ward has served with the Highway Patrol since 1990. He most recently headed Field Operations for the eastern part of the state, handling operational planning and direction involving sworn and civilian personnel from Greensboro to Greenville. He previously served as liaison officer to the NC Fusion Center (ISAAC) and Unit Commander for the Highway Patrol’s internal affairs division.