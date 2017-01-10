Woman wanted on child rape charges arrested in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A woman wanted for rape of a child and sexual offense of a child out of Alamance County is behind bars in New Hanover County.

Wilmington police say around 2:00 p.m. Monday, an inspector for the DMV pulled over Misty Dawn Amore, 45, in the 200 block of South Wallace avenue for expired registration. The inspector realized Amore had warrants from Alamance County and notified police.

Officers also found drug paraphernalia on her.

Amore is in jail under a $125,000 bond.

We reached out to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, who told us it was a Graham Police Department case.

We have not heard back yet from the Graham Police Department.

 

