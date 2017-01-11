Gay teacher sues Charlotte school for firing him

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A gay teacher has sued a Roman Catholic school in North Carolina for firing him after he announced his wedding to a man.

The lawsuit argues Charlotte Catholic High School violated federal employment law by firing Lonnie Billard from a substitute teaching role in 2014. Billard was informed of his termination after a Facebook post about his wedding.

A diocese spokesman declined comment Wednesday.

The lawsuit says the firing violates prohibitions against discrimination under the federal Title VII law.

The federal Equal Opportunity Commission says on its website that religious organizations can give employment preference to members of the faith but can’t otherwise discriminate against protected classes of people.

While Wednesday’s lawsuit doesn’t invoke North Carolina law, it comes amid debate over a state law limiting protections for LGBT people.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/11/2017 12:16:32 PM (GMT -5:00)

  • David Mitchell

    Boy Christopher, you’re really grasping at straws here. Want to put a hundred bucks on whether or not his lawsuit succeeds? If so, I’m your man!

  • Good! Anyone who refuses to accept the LGBTQ agenda needs to be bankrupted through costly lawsuits! Submit to us or be destroyed, you bigots!!

    • Hospice Chaplain

      I have NEVER observed so much hate from someone who calls themselves a “Warrior4SocialJustice. You remind me of the Borg or the Daleks. “Resistance is futile, you will be assimilated.” “Exterminate, exterminate”.

    • cheese101

      Thank you troll but keep this in mind, NC is an at will work state.

    • nonesun

      Because the medical.surgical industry is scrambling to find some way to incorporate massive amounts of coverage for elective procedures despite the fact that humans who are born truly intergendered (with the characteristics of both sexes) report that sex reassignment surgery has caused them nothing but serious long term problems.End lobbying by plastic surgeons, and you will see this movement die down.

    • Hey “warrior”, do you really believe one disgruntled queer has the ability to bankrupt the Catholic church? The only thing he’s going to “bankrupt” will be himself! Simple accusations don’t go very far in a courtroom, but you should already be aware of that with your experience.

    • Bryan Leonard

      So you expect tolerance by being intolerant and hostile to those you disagree with? If it weren’t for double standards, I guess you would have no standards at all.

  • There’s no proof that he was fired because he was marrying another man. He was probably late a lot, likely was an under-performer, excessive absences. Plus, he was only a substitute. May not have been needed any longer. He going to waste a lot of money he doesn’t have on a lawsuit that has no basis. Best go find some work someplace and quit your silly belly-achin’!

