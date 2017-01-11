Town of Leland to study Brunswick Forest Traffic

The StarNews reports the developer is planning a gated community of around 30 homes within the Brunswick Forest neighborhood. (Photo: StarNews)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The intersection of Low Country Boulevard and Brunswick Forest Parkway has been the sight of at least five accidents in the Brunswick Forest community.

That’s why the Town of Leland has approved a traffic impact study to determine what changes need to be made to improve the safety as well as traffic in the area.

Residents say something needs to be done.

“To me it’s kind of an accident waiting to happen and accidents have happened.” Julia Hudson said.

The Town of Leland agrees.

“As more traffic becomes apparent through the growth of Brunswick Forest and through the connection of Mallory Creek that intersection will continue to get worse and worse and worse.” Leland Town Manager David Hollis said.

Residents say that connecting the communities may be a good thing, they also foresee problems.

They suggest putting in a stop-light, four-way intersection, or diverting traffic to other intersections to fix these problems.

The study will take place in the spring and look at different areas in Brunswick Forest.

But the focus will be on the changes that need to be made to this particular intersection to not create problems elsewhere.