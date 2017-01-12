Bitty & Beau’s Coffee invites Cam Newton to visit Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is the popular Wilmington coffee shop that just keeps on growing.
Now that the season is over for the Carolina Panthers, the push is back on to get a special visit from one of the star players.
People on Facebook are again sharing a video the shop posted to their Facebook page, for a renewed push to get Cam Newton to stop by.
In the video there’s some dabbin’, a signature move from the Panthers quarterback.
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is gearing up for a big one year celebration on Wednesday, January 25 at 10 a.m.
