Brunswick County offers training for parents of students with an IEP

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – If your child has an Individualized Education Program and attends school in Brunswick County, there’s an upcoming workshop you should check out.
Brunswick County Schools is partnering with Exceptional Children’s Assistance Center to sponsor this free parent training event.
Parents will learn tips and strategies for participating in their child’s education and the IEP team.
The workshop will cover several topics, including:
- How to make sure every section of the IEP sounds just like your child
- How to be sure your child is making progress in all areas the IEP addresses
- How to ask the right questions so you really understand your child’s special education program
- How to give and receive information in IEP meetings most effectively
Parents are asked to bring their child’s IEP with them but it’s not required. The workshop is January 21 at the Brunswick county Cooperative Extension Building N at 25 Referendum Drive. Check in begins at 9:30 a.m.
Lunch and all materials will be provided, but you must register by Tuesday for the event.
You can do so by calling Karen Laughlin with the ECAC Eastern office at (910) 520-6918 or Margaret Campbell at 1 (800) 962-6817 ext. 317