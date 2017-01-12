Cat caught in garage door saved by Deputy

ASCENSION PARISH, La. – As a sheriff’s deputy who worked for decades serving Louisiana, Deputy Mike Scott likely witnessed his fair share of unusual events. But nothing prepared him for what he responded to a call for a cat stuck in a garage door.

On Dec. 29, Scott — who retired as a captain in 2011, but now works part-time as a deputy — responded to a call for assistance of an animal being stuck in a residence, according to the Ascension (Louisiana) Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

By the time Scott arrived, several neighbors were already trying to assist. With their help, he removed the upper frame molding of the garage door, allowing the cat to be freed.

