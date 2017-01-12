Ford adds 816,000 vehicles to Takata airbag recall

DETROIT (AP) – Ford is adding more than 816,000 vehicles in North America to the growing Takata airbag inflator recall.

The company says the latest callback covers the 2005-2009 and 2012 Mustang and the 2006-2009 and 2012 Ford Fusion, Lincoln Zephyr and Lincoln MKZ. Also included are the 2007-2009 Ford Ranger and Edge, the 2007-2009 Lincoln MKX, the 2006-2009 Mercury Milan and the 2005 and 2006 Ford GT.

All have front passenger airbag inflators made by Takata that can explode with too much force and spew metal shrapnel. At least 16 people have died worldwide from the problem and more than 180 have been hurt.

The recall is among the latest round of Takata recalls covering 5.7 million vehicles involving 17 automakers in the U.S. About 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide.

  • guest45

    I know a neighbor tht has a honda with a recall on the airbags that has been waiting almost 2 years for a replacement, and Honda has warned against a passenger until the bag is replaced, Takata made that bag.

    so this ford recall could drag on, these manufactures should load up and come to the house and replace the bags without requiring the owners to waste days getting them replaced.

    another one of those government mandates that hasn’t exactly gone without a hitch.

