RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today was a special day for one 7-year-old from Onslow County.

Chase Bass is battling cancer. Thursday, his wish to hang out with the Carolina Hurricanes — his favorite hockey team — was granted.

Chase was diagnosed with a rare cancer of the white blood cells in September 2015. Thursday, thanks to Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina, Chase got to not just hang out with his favorite player, Jeff Skinner, but play street hockey with him, too.

“This means the world to him,” said Tonya Bass of Richlands, Chase’s mother. “We didn’t tell him he was getting to come until last Saturday when he finally found out that his wish has been granted. For there it was when we are leaving. When are we leaving. He is just extremely excited. He was ready to come. ”

“Wishes really do help these kids forget about — for a while — their medical treatments and going to the doctors’ visits and (helps them be) able to recharge the batteries,” said Bob Frazier of Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina.

Chase got the VIP treatment, sitting on the bench during practice and even taking a team photo on the ice.

Get the full story at WNCN.com.