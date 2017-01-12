New mobile HazWagon to begin collecting hazardous materials

HazWagon (Photo: New Hanover County)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – There’s a new way to get rid of hazardous household waste.

New Hanover County has a new mobile collection unit, the HazWagon. Starting Monday, the HazWagon will be stationed at three different locations in New Hanover County to collect household hazardous waste and electronics free of charge.

Residents can bring items to the following locations each week:

Mondays at the Ogden Park ball fields, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Wednesdays at Wrightsville Beach Municipal Complex, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Fridays at the Carolina Beach Mike Chappell Park, across from the tennis courts, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. This location is temporary. A final location will be determined.

“The HazWagon was created in response to feedback from citizens who wanted a more convenient way to dispose of household hazardous waste,” said Environmental Management Director Joe Suleyman. “This waste can be harmful to our health and to the environment if it is absorbed into the ground or into our water supply. The HazWagon will make it easier for residents to do their part and divert these contaminants from the landfill.”

You can also take household hazardous waste to the permanent facility located at 3002 US Highway 421 North, Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m.-noon.

Due to space limitations, no more than 10 gallons of liquid waste and no more than two TVs can be brought to the HazWagon at a time.

New Hanover County Environmental Management partnered with UNCW’s Sustainability Committee to create the name “HazWagon.”

You can learn more about the service here.