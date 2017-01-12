Nickelodeon to unveil “Princess Knight” animated series

NEW YORK, NY– Proponents of better female representation in children’s television, rejoice.

This February, Nickelodeon will debut a new animated series for preschoolers that it says will transcend traditional roles and gender expectations.

Nella the Princess Knight will follow Nella, an 8-year-old girl with “the royal qualities of a princess, like compassion and grace” and “the courage and determination of a brave knight”.

A Nickelodeon press release says, “Whenever a problem arises, Nella embarks on daring quests to save her kingdom through her unique ability to transform from a princess into Nella the Princess Knight.”

The same release says that the show will focus on self-confidence, inclusiveness, and compassion for others.

The series is created by Christine Ricci, curriculum advisor behind Dora the Explorer.

Forty half-hour episodes will be released. It will debut on Monday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.

