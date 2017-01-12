Pine Forest teacher who used racial slur suspended without pay

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – A Cumberland County teacher who was reassigned to the district office after officials investigated a report that she used a racial slur to refer to a student has been suspended for a second time.

The Fayetteville Observer reports Victoria Maultsby, who taught English at Pine Forest High School, was suspended without pay last week. Superintendent Frank Till Jr. isn’t saying what prompted the latest action, but said Maultsby has a right to appeal the suspension.

Maultsby’s original punishment was a five-day suspension without pay from Nov. 14-18. School officials say the white teacher used a racial slur while referring to a black student.

School officials said Maultsby had no previous suspensions, demotions or other actions against her. She has been at the school since 2006.

