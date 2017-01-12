Woman identified who died in crash on Hwy 133

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) – One person died in a crash this morning on Highway 133 in Winnabow.

It happened around 8:00 a.m.

The State Highway Patrol says Kelly Latimer, 47, was driving south on 133 when she veered off the road to the right, hit a ditch, then hit a utility pole before overturning in the marsh.

The Highway Patrol says Latimer was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. She was the only person in the Hyundai.

The road was closed near Central Boulevard while crews worked to remove the car from the scene. It took just over 2 hours before the road was cleared.

