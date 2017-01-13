All 10 Laney High School nursing students pass CNA test

Laney High School Health Science teachers announced on Friday that all 10 Laney Health Science students who tool the CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) Test passed both the “written” and “skills” portions.

New Hanover County Schools has congratulated the following students on their achievements:

Sarah Brueckner

Austin Butner

Marianne Congema

Amanda Eldridge

Christina Johnson

Kenzie McRostie

Sierra Merritt

Siobhan O’Leary

Amber Ray

Cyrenati Shabazz-Turner

“I am so proud of all these students, their hard work for 3 semesters, and their dedication and achievements thus far. The health care field is gaining some great young ladies and gentlemen,” said Health Science teacher Sonya Thigpen.