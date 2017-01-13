All 10 Laney High School nursing students pass CNA test

Laney High School Health Science teachers announced on Friday that all 10 Laney Health Science students who tool the CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) Test passed both the “written” and “skills” portions.
New Hanover County Schools has congratulated the following students on their achievements:
Sarah Brueckner
Austin Butner
Marianne Congema
Amanda Eldridge
Christina Johnson
Kenzie McRostie
Sierra Merritt
Siobhan O’Leary
Amber Ray
Cyrenati Shabazz-Turner
“I am so proud of all these students, their hard work for 3 semesters, and their dedication and achievements thus far. The health care field is gaining some great young ladies and gentlemen,” said Health Science teacher Sonya Thigpen.