Frappier went on to describe the frenetic scene in which he said he was sheltered on the ground “like a tortoise with the backpack on me” when the gunman’s bullet struck.

“I felt something hit my back,” he said speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “It was only later when I went to the bathroom to check myself out that the bullet had entered my backpack, hit my laptop and then later when I gave my backpack over to the FBI for investigation they found the bullet in the pocket of my backpack.”