Boots recalled due to swastika imprints on soles

You could say these boots were one in a million.

That’s how one Reddit user felt when he posted an image of his new work boots with swastika-shaped marks on the ground from the soles of his boots.

“There was an angle I didn’t get to see when ordering my new work boots,” said the Reddit poster.

The boots, listed on Amazon as military boots for sale by a company called Polar Fox Boots, quickly gained attention from the Reddit community soon after the image was posted.

“Das Boot,” joked one Reddit user.

“Hopefully, they’re at least the Reich size,” joked another.

