Boots recalled due to swastika imprints on soles

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

You could say these boots were one in a million.

That’s how one Reddit user felt when he posted an image of his new work boots with swastika-shaped marks on the ground from the soles of his boots.

“There was an angle I didn’t get to see when ordering my new work boots,” said the Reddit poster.

The boots, listed on Amazon as military boots for sale by a company called Polar Fox Boots, quickly gained attention from the Reddit community soon after the image was posted.

Das Boot,” joked one Reddit user.

“Hopefully, they’re at least the Reich size,” joked another.

Get the full story at CBS19.com.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Ringling Bros. circus elephants during a May 2009 show (Photo: Laura Bittner)
18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Ringling Bros. welcomes first female ringmaster
Read More»
snowday
20 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Oregon Zoo animals frolic and play in snow
Read More»
Cancer patient Chase Bass got to chat Thursday with his favorite hockey player, Jeff Skinner. Topics of conversation included hockey fights and monster trucks. (Photo: CBS North Carolina, WNCN)
2 days ago
1 Comments for this article
Make-A-Wish helps 7-year-old meet Hurricanes
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments