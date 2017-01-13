British station cancels Michael Jackson show amidst controversy

LONDON (AP) – A British broadcaster has canceled a TV comedy starring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson.

Sky Arts says it has decided not to broadcast the program “in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family.” It says Fiennes supports the decision.

Sky had been criticized for casting a white actor as the late musician in “Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon.”

Jackson’s daughter Paris tweeted that she wanted to vomit after watching a trailer for the show.

The show is an episode in the “Urban Myths” series, which Sky says looks at “remarkable stories from well-known historical, artistic and cultural figures, which may or may not have happened in real life.”

It centers on a supposed road trip taken by Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando in 2001.

