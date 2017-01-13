Brunswick Co. dentistry offers free dental care for kids

BOLIVIA, NC—On Friday, February 3, Dr. Cecilia Lu of Coastal Pediatric Dentistry will host Brunswick County’s 1st annual Give Kids a Smile event.

Participating children will receive free X-Rays and a free comprehensive dental exam, and parents may choose for the child to receive either a free cleaning or free dental sealants.

All children will leave with a treatment plan for any further procedures they may need.

The event is by appointment only. Interested parents can register their children through the Coastal Pediatric Dentistry website here.

The all-day event takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Give Kids a Smile is a national event held each February by participating dentist offices across the nation.

Its goal is not only to give free dental services to children in need, but to raise awareness of the challenges faced by disabled and disadvantaged children in receiving dental care. A major purpose of the project is to influence government agencies and society at large to create better solutions for dental access disparities.