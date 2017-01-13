Concrete falls from I-40 overpass, hits windshield

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation have launched an investigation after a chunk of concrete dropped from an Interstate 40 overpass in Asheville and struck a windshield.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the concrete crashed through the driver’s side window as 20-year-old Caleb McMahon drove underneath the overpass. Officials say McMahon suffered cuts on his head and neck after the concrete apparently hit the bottom of the windshield, bounced and landed on the floor of his SUV.

Buncombe County Board of Education member Cindy McMahon said her son was treated and released from Mission Hospital.

NCDOT said it investigated the overpass after Monday’s accident and found no problems. Neither the department nor Reynolds Volunteer Fire Department Chief Richard Sales would comment on where the concrete may have come from.

1/12/2017 4:50:23 PM (GMT -5:00)