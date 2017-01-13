NC lawmakers want Trump administration to shut down wind farm

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – North Carolina legislators want the incoming Trump administration to shut down a utility-scale wind farm nearing completion because they say it poses a national security threat.

A spokesman for state House Speaker Tim Moore said Thursday a letter signed by Moore and other legislators was sent to President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team.

The lawmakers said they worry the wind turbines and blades rising about 50 stories above northeastern North Carolina farmlands could interfere with long-distance Navy radar installation in nearby Chesapeake, Virginia. The radar system scans for ships and planes hundreds of miles into the Atlantic and Caribbean.

A spokesman for the wind farm’s builder says all 104 towers are complete and full electricity production is weeks away. Amazon is buying the clean power to run its Virginia data centers.

  • “NC Legislators” want it shut down? They’re are simply a bunch of fat-pocket lawyers that know nothing about power generation and certainly nothing about high energy radar installations. Considerations such as “radar interference” would have been addressed well into the conceptual stage of a project of this magnitude.
    I suppose they want to Appalachian range bulldozed down a bit too. Those 6600 ft peaks may pose a problem. Then we’ll need shave 50-60 stories off the skyscrapers in the larger cities, just more interference.
    The “NC legislators” need to go back to doing what they do best, stuffing their pockets full of money at the peoples expense and keeping their tufted leather barco-loungers warm!

  • Vog46

    They are so afraid this will work……..

    Vog
    Unaffiliated and darned proud of it

  • Ev Hervey

    I wish I could have been in the room to hear:
    “Radar interference? Phil, you know that’s nonsense, right?”
    “Don’t matter, couldn’t find any dead birds, try it anyway. Trump lost to the Scottish on wind and it still stings, so we’re in with a chance!”

