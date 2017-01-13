Republican lawmakers to sue Cooper for attempt to expand Medicaid

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The Latest on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s choice to lead the department overseeing Medicaid and conflict with the General Assembly over expanding coverage to more people (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

North Carolina Republican legislative leaders say they’re about to sue new Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper because his attempt to expand Medicaid without the General Assembly’s consent is unconstitutional.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger described in a news release their plans to file a lawsuit late Friday in federal court.

Cooper unveiled last week his proposal to cover more than 500,000 people through the 2010 federal health overhaul, even as it’s in danger of getting repealed on Capitol Hill.

Cooper announced earlier Friday his choice to lead the state health department worked for the Obama administration in carrying out the health care law. GOP legislative leaders oppose expansion and say the state’s portion could cost hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

The litigation ramps up even more the rancor between Cooper and the legislature after he’s spent less than two weeks in office.

__

12:30 p.m.

North Carolina’s new Democratic governor has chosen a top administrator of President Obama’s health care overhaul to lead the state department managing Medicaid as Roy Cooper tries to expand coverage through the law that’s now in danger of repeal.

Cooper announced Friday that Dr. Mandy Cohen is his choice to become state health and human services secretary.

Cohen has been chief operating officer for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. She was a top official overseeing the insurance marketplaces created under the health overhaul law.

Cooper unveiled last week a proposal to expand Medicaid to more than 500,000 people under the law even as the tide rises in Washington against Obama’s signature legislation. The U.S. House was scheduled Friday to take the first formal step toward gutting the law.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/13/2017 5:20:24 PM (GMT -5:00)