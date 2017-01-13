Wilmington City Council to discuss repairs, construction contracts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – When Wilmington City Council meets on Tuesday, they will discuss several projects, including the plan to build a new access into the Love Grove neighborhood.

The construction contract for the new road is part of the voter-approved 2014 transportation bond project. The $4 million contract, if approved, will be awarded to T.A. Loving of Goldsboro. It will feature a new 700-foot bridge that will connect the Love Grove neighborhood to 23rd Street.

The only access into the neighborhood currently is on King Street and crosses a CSX railway, potentially limiting access by emergency vehicles and others.

Council will also vote on awarding a construction contract for riverwalk repairs behind the Coastline Inn. The $662,000 contract includes demolition and replacement of more than 5,000 feet of wooden riverwalk and installation of a new steel supporting bulkhead underneath it, as well as new guardrails, lighting and landscaping. The repairs for this decades old portion of the riverwalk were anticipated and funding is included in the city’s 5-year infrastructure improvement plan.

Council will also discuss the planned repairs on and around the roof of City Hall. It’s expected to cost $536,000.

After preliminary work began in October, crews identified the need for more extensive repairs than initially anticipated on the building that is almost 160 years old. This appropriation will allow crews to address all the repairs at the same time, while scaffolding around the building is in place. If approved, the work should be completed later this winter, weather permitting.

The Wilmington City Council will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall.