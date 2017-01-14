Veteran, family moves in to Step Up For Soldiers Kramer House

MONKEY JUNCTION, NC (WWAY) — A veteran and his family now call The Edward Kramer House home.

The house was built by Step Up For Soldiers and the help from many volunteers.

The organization held a ribbon cutting Saturday as the Ertel family moves in. Jackson Ertel received an honorable discharge from the US Marines at the beginning of the summer and began his first semester at UNCW in the fall.

“We found out we were chosen for the house two days before Christmas,” Jackson said. “It was the best Christmas present.”

The Ertels will be living in the house until Jackson completes his degree in 2020.

“When we selected the family and spoke with them for the first time, we knew they were the perfect fit for this home,” Step Up For Soldier President Kimberly Munley said.

Jackson and his wife Laura welcomed the birth of their first born son, Liam, in October.

“This will be where my son takes his first steps, where he says his first words, and now I can give my son a nursery,” Laura said. “This is just a blessing.”

At the end of the family’s stay, half of their reduced-rate rent will be returned to them as an incentive to stay married and stay educated so they may buy or build a forever home of their choice.

See the full story Sunday at 11 p.m. on WWAY News.