Habitat for Humanity home takes shape in Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity home is currently under construction as the group held their wall-raising ceremony Saturday.

The home is on Harnett Street in downtown Wilmington and is being constructed for free by Habitat for Humanity.

In order to be qualified for a home of their own, applicants must work at least 200 hours on other Habitat for Humanity projects.

Samantha Aryeetey put in the hours required and is now helping construct her own house for her and her daughters. She said that it is worth the hard work when she sees her new home.

“It’s just so exciting and it’s so amazing and it’s definitely a blessing to have them come out and hammer, lift and doing what they’re doing. I don’t know how much they know how much they are helping me and my daughters,” Aryeetey said.

She also thanked habitat for humanity for everything that they did to help her and her daughters.