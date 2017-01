WWAY’s Full Court Press – January 13

West Brunswick's Brandyn Parker looks for an open teammate on January 13, 2017. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Did you see the Full Court Press on Friday night? We featured high school basketball action involving South Brunswick-Ashley, New Hanover-West Brunswick, Hoggard-Topsail, Whiteville-South Columbus and West Columbus-East Columbus.

Friday’s High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls

WHITEVILLE 27 – SOUTH COLUMBUS 25

EAST COLUMBUS 61 – WEST COLUMBUS 42 **see video

EAST BLADEN 52 – UNION 10

MIDWAY 56 – WEST BLADEN 35

CLINTON 103 – TRASK 33

WILMINGTON CHRISTIAN 57 – HILLTOP CHRISTIAN 47

FAYETTEVILLE CHRISTIAN 61 – CAPE FEAR ACADEMY 35

NEW HANOVER 73 – WEST BRUNSWICK 40 **see video

HOGGARD 35 – TOPSAIL 28 **see video

SOUTH BRUNSWICK 61 – ASHLEY 26

Boys

CLINTON 71 – TRASK 56

EAST BLADEN 68 – UNION 49

WEST BLADEN 51 – MIDWAY 36

WHITEVILLE 64 – SOUTH COLUMBUS 41 **see video

WEST COLUMBUS 56 – EAST COLUMBUS 53 **see video

ST. PAULS 53 – FAIRMONT 50

WILMINGTON CHRISTIAN 64 – HILLTOP CHRISTIAN 60

CAPE FEAR ACADEMY 59 – FAYETTEVILLE CHRISTIAN 53

WALLACE-ROSE HILL 70 – PENDER 69 OT

ASHLEY 63 – SOUTH BRUNSWICK 62 **see video

NEW HANOVER 68 – WEST BRUNSWICK 64 **see video

HOGGARD 59 – TOPSAIL 43 **see video