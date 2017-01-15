Duke Energy offers $5K compensation for coal ash neighbors

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Neighbors living near Duke Energy’s unlined coal ash pits around North Carolina are being offered payment of future water bills plus a $5,000 “goodwill” payment to households concerned their water wells could be polluted with heavy metals.

The country’s largest electric company says its one-time payment offer comes after property owners complained about the prospects of depressed property values, new water bills and new disruptions.

Duke Energy says besides the $5,000 payments it will make up for lost property values by coal-ash neighbors who sell their home before October 2019 and get less than fair market value. The Charlotte-based company says it also will make one-time payments to neighbors to cover about 25 years of bills if they connect to public water lines.

