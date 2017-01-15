MISSING: Deputies looking for 11-year-old girl in New Hanover Co.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 11-year-old girl.

A spokesman with the Sheriff’s Office said Denesha Elaine McKoy, 11, was last seen Saturday at 10 Diamond Drive Castle Hayne. He said she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and red pajama bottoms, but may have changed.

McKoy is 5’9” and 140 lbs. with a medium build. Deputies said she has brown eyes and black hair with braids. McKoy goes to Holly Shelter Middle School.

If you know anything, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.