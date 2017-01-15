MISSING: Deputies looking for 11-year-old girl in New Hanover Co.

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 11-year-old girl.

A spokesman with the Sheriff’s Office said Denesha Elaine McKoy, 11, was last seen Saturday at 10 Diamond Drive Castle Hayne. He said she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and red pajama bottoms, but may have changed.

McKoy is 5’9” and 140 lbs. with a medium build. Deputies said she has brown eyes and black hair with braids. McKoy goes to Holly Shelter Middle School.

If you know anything, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

20170108_173741
7 days ago
1 Comments for this article
WPD: Missing 2-year-old found
Read More»
Melody Charmaine Frink Alvarado (Photo: Brunswick Co Sheriff's Office Facebook)
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Missing Brunswick County woman found
Read More»
Missing man, Andy Anderson (Photo: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Brunswick County detectives searching for missing man
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments