River Place project takes next step

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You may have noticed part of Front Street was closed earlier today; it was the next step in the River Place construction project downtown.

Crews from Duke Energy Progress closed off Front Street from Grace to Chestnut Street this morning to replace a transformer with a new one to serve the River Place construction.

Cranes removed the existing transformer and plan to put the new one around three this afternoon.

Replacing the transformer is part of a bigger process of removing the parking deck and starting the much anticipated project.

And that’s good news for those working on River Place.

“It feels great,” Lucien Ellison, River Place project manager, said. “We’ve been doing a lot of work and a lot of coordination and it’s finally coming to fruition.”

The River Place project is still in the designing phases and the demolition of the parking deck should take place sometime in March.