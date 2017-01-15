Weather committee nixes 2016 Mount Mitchell record snowfall

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — It’s the record that wasn’t: A state weather committee, meeting for the first time since it was formed more than 10 years ago, has determined that 41 inches of snow didn’t fall on Mount Mitchell almost a year ago.

Instead, experts reviewed the evidence and revised the total to 21 inches for the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2016, leaving the 1993 record of 36 inches – also set on Mount Mitchell – intact.

The State Climate Extremes Committee reviewed liquid precipitation reports from nearby weather stations and other evidence in deciding to remove the 41-inch snowfall from the record books.

Former state climatologist Ryan Boyles says the 41-inch measurement “was so far off from everything else that it didn’t look reasonable.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)