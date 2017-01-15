WFD: Sprinkler puts out apartment fire caused by misuse of alcohol products

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , ,

FIRE GENERIC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Sunday night.

A spokesman with the Wilmington Fire Department said they were on the scene of a High Rise Structure Fire at 117 Discovery Place Progress 910  Apt. 105 just before 11:00 p.m. The the fire was extinguished by a single sprinkler activation and it was contained to area of origin.

Fire Crews said one resident received first degree burns and treated by EMS. The spokesman said there was minimum fire damage to the apartment and no fire damage to any other apartments. He said there was some water damage to the apartment.

The fire was determined to be caused by misuse of alcohol products.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • cheese101

    The fire was determined to be caused by misuse of alcohol products.

    Can we get a little more of exactly how the alcohol products were misused?

Related News

fire
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Gas station mixes up kerosene and gasoline; 2 homes catch fire
Read More»
A fire destroyed a home on Giddeons Pond Road in Willard on Jan. 8, 2016. Two dogs died in the fire, including a companion dog for a quadriplegic boy who lived in the home with his parents and five siblings. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Family of 8 loses home, companion dog in Pender Co. fire
Read More»
Boat Fire (Photo: April Jones)
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
WFD responds to boat fire at Bradley Creek Marina
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments