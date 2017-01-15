WFD: Sprinkler puts out apartment fire caused by misuse of alcohol products

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Sunday night.

A spokesman with the Wilmington Fire Department said they were on the scene of a High Rise Structure Fire at 117 Discovery Place Progress 910 Apt. 105 just before 11:00 p.m. The the fire was extinguished by a single sprinkler activation and it was contained to area of origin.

Fire Crews said one resident received first degree burns and treated by EMS. The spokesman said there was minimum fire damage to the apartment and no fire damage to any other apartments. He said there was some water damage to the apartment.

The fire was determined to be caused by misuse of alcohol products.