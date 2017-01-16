Loyal dog stays with paralyzed owner in the snow for 20 hours

PETOSKEY, MA — There’s a dog in Michigan that some are calling a hero.

After her owner slipped and fell in the snow, Kelsey came to his side, keeping him alive for nearly a full day before help arrived.

On New Year’s Eve, a man identified only as Bob walked out of his house to get another log for his fire.

That’s when he slipped and fell, injuring his neck. He was in the snow in temperatures as low as 24 degrees for about 20 hours. His saving grace was his dog Kelsey.

“Kelsey was licking him and barking at him and pawing at him,” said Bob’s daughter Jenny. “I can see marks on his arm from her pawing at him.”

Kelsey stuck with Bob the whole 20 hours, keeping him warm until his neighbor Rick came over and found Bob.

“The last thing he remembers saying is telling Kelsey that he was so sorry, that he tried as hard as he could to stay alive,” Jenny said.

See the rest of the story at WKRN.com.