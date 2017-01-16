800,000-900,000 people expected for inauguration, protests

WASHINGTON (AP) – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to clog the nation’s capital for Donald Trump’s inauguration and a major demonstration the day after, but how many will actually arrive to party or protest is an open question.

Officials estimate that 800,000 to 900,000 people will be present Friday for the inauguration, a celebration that takes over the city, closing roads and taxing the city’s Metro system.

Hundreds of thousands of others are expected Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington.

Elliott Ferguson is president of the city’s convention and tourism bureau. He says before Election Day, hotels had more events tentatively planned for a Hillary Clinton victory.

Ferguson says when Trump won, the “level of enthusiasm” and demand for hotel rooms did not immediately reach that of past recent inaugurations.

