UNCW’s Chris Flemmings named CAA player of the week

UNCW's Chris Flemmings takes it to the hole on January 14, 2017. Photo Rodney Williams

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCWSPORTS.COM) — UNCW senior guard and Preseason CAA Player-of-the-Year Chris Flemmings has been named one of the Colonial Athletic Association’s top players for the week of Jan. 16.

Flemmings, a 6-5, 180-pounder from Cary, N.C., has powered the Seahawks to their best start in school history at 17-2 overall and 6-0 in the CAA heading into Thursday’s battle for sole possession of first place in the conference with host Charleston at TD Arena. He shared CAA Player-of-the-Week honors with Towson’s William Adala Moto.

Flemmings averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals as UNCW stayed unbeaten in CAA play with a pair of victories last week. He had a team-high 18 points, five rebounds and four assists as the Seahawks defeated William & Mary, 101-77, and followed that up with 18 points, four rebounds and three steals in an 84-76 triumph over Hofstra. For the week, Flemmings shot 54 percent from the floor.

“Chris is playing good basketball and gives us a great threat,” said UNCW Head Coach Kevin Keatts. “Chris is a mismatch problem because we can play him all over the floor. Even when he wasn’t shooting well, he was doing other things. He was rebounding the ball and taking charges. His offensive is coming back and that’s great.”

It marks the fourth time a Seahawk has been honored by the CAA this season. Devontae Cacok (Nov. 21 and Dec. 19) and Denzel Ingram (Dec. 12) also collected the award.