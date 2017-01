WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington City Council unanimously approved funding for a construction contract on part of the riverfront.

Council awarded more than $662,000 to begin construction on an old riverfront section behind the Coastline Inn on Nutt Street in downtown Wilmington.

The money approved will go towards a new steel bulkhead and a 5,000 foot section of the riverwalk.

City leaders say construction will begin in March. The project is expected to take seven months.