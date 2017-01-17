Court rules Roger Bacon Academy can’t sue former Brunswick Co. Schools Superintendent

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – A North Carolina appeals court says a company running a string of taxpayer-funded charter schools and its founder cannot sue a former local school superintendent who criticized plans for a competing school.

The state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that former Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Edward Pruden was protected against the libel lawsuit because his opposition was part of his official position as local public schools chief.

A three-judge court panel decided unanimously to dismiss the lawsuit by Roger Bacon Academy Inc. and the company’s owner, charter-school entrepreneur Baker Mitchell Jr.

Pruden criticized plans for a competing charter school and the profit motive behind Mitchell’s company, which is paid to manage the schools operating with fewer rules than traditional public schools. South Brunswick Charter School opened anyway in 2014.

 

