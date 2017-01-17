Local students will travel to presidential inauguration

Teacher Sarah Osborne and student Madeline Chandler talk about big trip ahead. (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — We are just three days from the presidential inauguration and a group of area students are traveling to Washington, DC, to see Donald Trump become the 45th President of the United States.

Nearly fifty Brunswick County Early College High School students will leave Thursday to spend a few days learning about our country’s history.

American History teacher Sarah Osborne began planning the trip in 2015 and says they’ll witness the peaceful transfer of power from a two term president to a Washington outsider.

Osborne says it’s an opportunity for her students to truly experience what they have learned inside the classroom.

“It was about taking as many kids as I could, taking them from Brunswick County from a small area to a big city, bigger city, and experiencing that and see history and seeing something that they will tell their grandkids about,” Osborne said.

