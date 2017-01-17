Lowe’s lays off about 2,400 assistant store managers

MOORESVILLE, NC (WSOC) – Lowe’s laid off thousands of assistant store managers Tuesday, company officials said.

A company spokeswoman said the layoffs are part of a new store staffing model.

The new store model will result in the reduction of approximately one to two assistant store manager positions per store, the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said the layoffs affect approximately 2,400 employees, which is less than 1 percent of the workforce.

On its website, the company lists 2,355 stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The spokeswoman said it only affects stores in the U.S.

The company said it’s providing the assistant managers whose positions were eliminated with a transition package including severance, outplacement resources and other support.

