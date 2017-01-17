Man indicted on multiple child sex charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A former New Hanover County man who was arrested while living in Florida last year was indicted on several charges last week.

Timothy Lee Smith, 56, was brought from Palm Beach, Fla., to the New Hanover County jail back in April.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Smith was indicted January 9 on several counts of First Degree Sex Offense, Indecent Liberties with a Child, Felony Child Abuse-Sexual Act and Statutory Rape.

His next court date is in Administrative Court on March 9.