CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A new development is making its way to Pleasure Island, giving residents and tourists one more place to shop.

Carolina Beach town leaders reviewed a proposal for a Dollar General on North Lake Park Boulevard between Flaming Amy’s and the ABC Store.

The area has been an empty lot for quite a while. After causing controversy in the past with the possibility of helicopter tours, Assistant Town Manager Ed Parvin says the Dollar General will be an exciting addition.

While discussing the proposal, town leaders added proposed sidewalks, a bike rack, and several other features to the plans.

Once finalized, builders hope to have the Dollar General up and running by this fall.