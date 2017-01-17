Woman accused of tossing puppy out of window of moving car

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – A West Virginia woman is charged with animal cruelty after her sister said the woman tossed a puppy from a moving car near Spartanburg.

A sheriff’s department report said 26-year-old Tracy Nicole Carr of Charleston, West Virginia, was charged with mistreatment of animals Sunday after her sister said a puppy was missing as she and her brother drove Carr home.

The woman said she asked Carr to keep the dog from climbing into the front seat. The woman said heard a thud after the window rolled down.

Carr told deputies the window accidentally rolled down and the dog jumped. She told deputies she hoped the dog died instantly.

The dog suffered a few cuts and a possible broken leg.

It was not known if Carr has an attorney.

