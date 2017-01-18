Star News Conscience Fair gives volunteers a one-stop shop for ideas

Star News Conscience Fair is Jan. 21st, 10-am-2pm

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — January 21st, the Star News is holding their 10th Annual Conscience Fair at the Cape Fear Community College Schwartz Center at 609 North Front Street.

This year, organizers expect nearly 100 non-profits to take part and hundreds of people looking to help them stopping by to see what interest them the most. It’s a perfect way to get a target audience, folks who really want to help, in a one stop shop atmosphere.

Organizers say you’ll find opportunities working with animals as well as resume building organizations in the medical field.

Si Cantwell with the Star News says the positive energy during the event is uplifting. “The feeling at the conscience fair is so warm and giving, it’s wonderful, we get a buzz just walking around,” Cantwell said. “It’s really a fun place to be.”

The event is Saturday, the 21st, from 10am to 2pm.