Hoggard boys, New Hanover girls win on rivalry night

Hoggard's Greg Blanks attempts a layup on January 17, 2017. Photo Rodney Williams

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – With the ball New Hanover had a chance to tie the game late in the 4th quarter on Tuesday night, but the Hoggard Vikings held off New Hanover 45-43 at Hebbe Gymnasium. New Hanover, Ashley and Hoggard are all tied for first place in the Mideastern Conference in boys basketball with 5-2 league records. Check out our game action!

In the girls game New Hanover was finally able to get the best of Hoggard. The Wildcats defeated Hoggard 57-41.

“It feels good,” New Hanover head coach Vertha Dixon-Wright said. “One, because I can say it’s been awhile since we’ve beat them, two because we beat them on their home court, and three, it feels really good because I watched my kids celebrate tonight. And that’s all I ever want them to do, is be happy and celebrate all that hard work they put in, they put it out on the floor like they did tonight. And tonight they cashed in.”

With the victory New Hanover moves into sole possession of first in the Mideastern Conference in girls basketball. Hoggard drops to second place. Check out our game action!

Tuesday’s High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls

WHITEVILLE 47 – SOUTH ROBESON 45

LANEY 35 – ASHLEY 33

FAYETTEVILLE ACADEMY 38 – CAPE FEAR ACADEMY 18

HARRELLS 40 – COASTAL CHRISTIAN 36

NEW HANOVER 57 – HOGGARD 41 **see video

Boys

WHITEVILLE 65 – SOUTH ROBESON 37

LANEY 54 – ASHLEY 53 **see video

WILMINGTON CHRISTIAN 48 – RALEIGH CHRISTIAN

EAST DUPLIN 65 – WALLACE-ROSE HILL 55

HARRELLS 48 – COASTAL CHRISTIAN 42

FAYETTEVILLE ACADEMY 49 – CAPE FEAR ACADEMY 41

HOGGARD 45 – NEW HANOVER 43 **see video