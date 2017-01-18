Locally filmed ‘Six’ hoping to be a hit at 10

'Six' airs Wednesdays at 10pm on the History Channel
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The History Channel’s new tv series ‘Six’ debuts at 10pm on Wednesday, January 18th.

The series, with many of the scenes filmed in the Wilmington area, is inspired by real life storylines of Seal Team Six.

The show is set in Virginia, where the beaches in the Cape Fear and the studios in Wilmington created the backdrop for the action packed military drama.

Star News’s Hunter Ingram has been following the production for quite some time.   “The Wilmington area is used for a lot of different terrains, both around the Virginia Beach area,” Ingram said,  “And portions over by EUE Screen Gems, the backlot, is used for an African Village.”

‘Six’ airs every Wednesday at 10pm on the History Channel.

