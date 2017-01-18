Madame Tussauds unveils Donald Trump wax figure

LONDON (AP) – London’s Madame Tussauds museum has unveiled a wax figure of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump days ahead of his inauguration.

The figure, dressed in a navy suit, red tie and an American flag lapel pin, now stands in the museum’s mock-up of the White House’s Oval Office, next to other key leaders and politicians past and present.

Finishing touches were added on Wednesday, with the installation due to open to the public on Friday.

Sculptor David Gardner said he and a team of around 20 worked on the figure for six months. Yak hair was used to recreate Trump’s famous hairdo.

